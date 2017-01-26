Anaheim Ducks blanked by visiting Edmonton Oilers

Edmonton Oilers center Mark Letestu, top, and Anaheim Ducks left wing Kalle Kossila, of Finland, compete for a face-off during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. ANAHEIM >> There will be one overriding question that'll surround the Ducks among the smaller ones that will sit with them after a 4-0 spanking by the Edmonton Oilers heading into the All-Star break.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.