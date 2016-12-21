Why Canada is no longer a forbidden hockey destination
In this Oct. 28, 2016, file photo, Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid, Milan Lucic and Jordan Eberle, from left, celebrate Lucic's empty-net goal against the Vancouver Canucks during an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia. In this Oct. 28, 2016, file photo, Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid, Milan Lucic and Jordan Eberle, from left, celebrate Lucic's empty-net goal against the Vancouver Canucks during an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Globe and Mail.
Add your comments below
Edmonton Oilers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15)
|May '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
Find what you want!
Search Edmonton Oilers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC