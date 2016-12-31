Vancouver Canucks at Edmonton Oilers:...

Vancouver Canucks at Edmonton Oilers: Preview, Lineups

Coming off a pair of impressive home wins against two California rivals, the Vancouver Canucks will try to end 2016 on a positive note by escaping Edmonton with a victory against the Oilers After years of beating up on the lowly Edmonton Oilers, the Canucks are now the ones who find themselves near the bottom of the Western Conference standings. Meanwhile, Edmonton is among the best teams in the league this season.

