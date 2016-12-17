Tampa Bay Lightning Look To End Slump Against Edmonton Oilers

The Tampa Bay Lightning fell at the hands of the Vancouver Canucks for the second time this season and will look to get back on track against the Edmonton Oilers tonight. After dropping a 4-2 decision to the Vancouver Canucks on Friday night, the Tampa Bay Lightning lost the season series to one of the league's worst teams and now the Lightning finds itself in a precarious position two months into the regular season.

