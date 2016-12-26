Secret to the Wild's success: hottest second line in the NHL
Minnesota Wild's Mikko Koivu controls the puck as Edmonton Oilers' goalie Jonas Gustavsson looks for the shot during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016. During the Minnesota Wild's stellar play this season, including their current 10-game winning streak, veteran center Eric Staal has received much praise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Add your comments below
Edmonton Oilers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15)
|May '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
Find what you want!
Search Edmonton Oilers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC