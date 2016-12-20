PHT Morning Skate: Oilers' Maroon gets emotional after watching son celebrate goal
Oilers forward Patrick Maroon , who was playing in his hometown of St. Louis, got emotional after seeing the replay of his young son celebrating his goal. Just awesome.
