Langley-based hockey player sign with Edmonton Oilers
Vancouver Giants would like to congratulate captain Tyler Benson on signing a three-year entry level NHL contract with the Edmonton Oilers. Benson leads the Giants in scoring this season with 40 points in 31 games.
