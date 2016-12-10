Jagr named NHL's first star of the we...

Jagr named NHL's first star of the week after taking over second on points list

13 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Florida Panthers right-winger Jaromir Jagr was named the NHL's first star of the week on Monday after he moved into second on the league's all-time scoring list. Jagr had five assists in three games to move into sole possession of second place in all-time NHL scoring with 755 goals and 1,134 assists in 1,889 games played.

