Horvat gets deciding goal in SO to lead Canucks past Oilers
Edmonton Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins crashes into Vancouver Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Edmonton, Alberta. One lucky winner will receive a brand new Napoleon Gas Grill from Skoog Heating and Cooling! Simply fill out the entry form online.
Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.
Add your comments below
Edmonton Oilers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15)
|May '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
Find what you want!
Search Edmonton Oilers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC