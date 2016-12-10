Hockey Nation Headlines -- December 2016
December 26 -- Canada vs. Russia means the world at Juniors December 25 -- Parity means Canada is no lock to win it all December 24 -- Canada looks for world junior redemption at home December 23 -- Canadian junior team is loaded even with out NHL stars December 22 -- Jagr moves into second behind Gretzky on NHL career points list December 21 -- Is Gary Bettman OK with Connor McDavid getting hacked? December 20 -- Former Flames coach Bob Hartley relishes challenge of developing hockey in Latvia December 19 -- Detroit Red Wings vs. Carolina Hurricanes game postponed due to ice December 18 -- Erik Gudbranson to undergo wrist surgery December 17 -- Maple Leafs pick up rare OT win at home vs. Penguins December 16 -- Canadiens' Carey Price not happy after getting pulled at Bell Centre December 15 -- Team Canada short on stars ahead of world junior
Edmonton Oilers Discussions
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15)
|May '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
