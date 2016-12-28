Crosby ties McDavid in scoring race, ...

Crosby ties McDavid in scoring race, is now on track to win it

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby missed the first six games of the season due to a concussion that he suffered in practice less than a week before the season began. When he eventually made his 2016-17 debut on Oct. 25, he was already nine points behind the league's leading scorer at the time, Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid .

