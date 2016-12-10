Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun relishes role as league's youngest defenceman
Phoenix Coyotes captain Shane Doan had already played 160 NHL games when teammate Jakob Chychrun was born in the spring of 1998. At 18 years 266 days, Chychrun is the youngest defenceman in the NHL and third-youngest player in the league behind Finnish teenagers Jesse Puljujarvi and Patrik Laine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Townsman.
Add your comments below
Edmonton Oilers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15)
|May '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
Find what you want!
Search Edmonton Oilers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC