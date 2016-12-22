Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun relishes role as league's youngest defenceman

Sarnia Sting defenceman Jakob Chychrun wipes sweat off his face during Team Cherry practice ahead of the CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game in Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday January 28, 2016. Chychrun is currently the youngest defenceman in the NHL and third-youngest player period, older than only Finnish teenagers Jesse Puljujarvi and Patrik Laine.

