Connor McDavid ranks among NHL greats after 82 games
Oilers centre Connor McDavid has 90 points through his first 82 NHL games and is being talked about in the same breath as Sidney Crosby and one day, many believe, will join NHL greats Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux and Scott Niedermayer in the Hall of Fame. Scott Niedermayer returned to New Jersey last Feb. 9 to honour former teammate Martin Brodeur, the NHL's all-time winningest goalie, with whom he won three Stanley Cups.
