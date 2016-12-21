Bold Predictions for the NHL in 2017
It's easy to get caught up in awards when writing a prediction piece with a little more than half an NHL season to play. Picking Sidney Crosby or Connor McDavid as the Art Ross Trophy winner, Carey Price or Devan Dubnyk as the Vezina winner or someone like Sergei Bobrovsky or Nick Foligno as the ultimate hoister of the Hart Trophy might make a decent read, but we're going for a little more bold than that.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.
Add your comments below
Edmonton Oilers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15)
|May '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
Find what you want!
Search Edmonton Oilers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC