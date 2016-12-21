Arizona Coyotes hoping for confidence boost as they host the Edmonton Oilers
After suffering back-to-back losses, the Arizona Coyotes will welcome the visiting Edmonton Oilers - a team that the Yotes have registered a point against in their last 25 encounters. Heck, the Oilers are welcome at Gila River anytime! The Oilers are coming off back-to-back wins against strong opponents in the St. Louis Blues and Tampa Bay Lightning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Five For Howling.
Add your comments below
Edmonton Oilers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15)
|May '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
Find what you want!
Search Edmonton Oilers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC