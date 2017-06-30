Tom McCollum's return to Griffins add...

Tom McCollum's return to Griffins adds insurance and intrigue in goal

Tom McCollum's return to the Detroit Red Wings organization after a one-year absence adds insurance and some intrigue to what the goalie situation will be next season. McCollum, traded Saturday from Calgary for a conditional seventh-round pick in 2018, is expected back in Grand Rapids where he played seven seasons and became the Griffins' all-time goalie leader in games played , saves minutes and second in wins .

