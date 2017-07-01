Red Wings sign D Trevor Daley to $9.5...

Red Wings sign D Trevor Daley to $9.5 million, 3-year deal

Saturday

Red Wings sign D Trevor Daley to $9.5 million, 3-year deal The Red Wings bolster blue line to address a need, signing Trevor Daley Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2uvOY9v FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2016, file photo, Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Trevor Daley shoots the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers in Pittsburgh. The Detroit Red Wings signed Daley to a $9.5 million, three-year contract on Saturday, July 1, 2017.

