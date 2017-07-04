Red Wings Have Work to do with Signin...

Red Wings Have Work to do with Signings of Tatar and Athanasiou

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Sports Media 101

Now that free agency has died down and the teams have largely spent their loads of cash on the unrestricted free agents, the Wings turn inwards to lock up the remaining pieces. Let's take a look at what's going on around the RFA signings and some early roster hints: First off, Xavier Ouellet signed yesterday to a two-year deal with an AAV of $1.25M , a move widely being considered Ken Holland's best signing of 2017 so far.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sports Media 101.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Red Wings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba (Sep '16) Feb '17 Phartenberg 2
News Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Phartington 2
News Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16) Feb '17 Phartingdale 2
News New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe... (Oct '16) Feb '17 Phartolloni 2
News Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... (Oct '16) Feb '17 Phartiple 5
News Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S... Jan '17 PlayersPharts 2
News Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16) Jun '16 RIP 1
See all Detroit Red Wings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,766 • Total comments across all topics: 282,238,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC