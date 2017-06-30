Red Wings Add Turner Elson as Depth Signing

Elson, 24, was limited to 13 games played due to injury for the American Hockey League's San Antonio Rampage in 2016-17, recording three points and 12 penalty minutes. In 2015-16, Elson matched an AHL-career best by notching 30 points and 59 penalty minutes in 63 games for the Stockton Heat.

