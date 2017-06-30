NHL free agency winners and losers: Did Red Wings make either list?

The lists of winners and losers from NHL free agency have been assembled, and the Detroit Red Wings, for the most part, are nowhere to be found. The Red Wings addressed two needs - signing mobile, puck-moving defenseman Trevor Daley to a three-year, $9.5 million contract and rugged right wing/defenseman Luke Witkowski to a two-year, $1.5 million deal.

