With the Ninth Overall Pick The Detroit Red Wings Select Disappointment
After a dismal 2016-17 NHL season, Ken Holland and the Detroit Red Wings possessed a tremendous opportunity to utilize their highest first round draft pick since 1991, and to put it mildly, they may have completely blown it. The above statement is not a personal attack or critique of Michael Rasmussen, who ranked anywhere from five to twenty in most mock drafts/rankings, but as of right now, I'm almost at a loss for words, or at least non-expletive words, in regards to the Red Wings 2017 ninth overall pick.
