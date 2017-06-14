Will Sergei Fedorov's Number be Retired?
The discussion about retiring Sergei Fedorov's No.91 resurfaced this week in a radio interview with Detroit Red Wings general manager Ken Holland. In a radio interview with 97.1 The Ticket's Jamie and Stoney show, Holland discussed the possible plan to retire Fedorov's number at Little Caesars Arena.
