Wild opens new Detroit rink, hosts Columbus in first game; Schroeder news
The full Wild schedule will be released Thursday at 2 p.m., but each team's home openers were just announced and because of that, we know three Wild games. The Wild will open its season as the first opponent of the Detroit Red Wings' brand-spanking new Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 5. The Wild will also open the Carolina Hurricanes' home slate Oct. 7. The Wild opens its home schedule against the Columbus Blues Jackets on Oct. 14, so you can assume by the gap that barring another previous road game in, let's say, Chicago, the Wild has a couple big October gaps again.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Detroit Red Wings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartenberg
|2
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartington
|2
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartingdale
|2
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartolloni
|2
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartiple
|5
|Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S...
|Jan '17
|PlayersPharts
|2
|Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|RIP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC