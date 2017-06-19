Wild opens new Detroit rink, hosts Columbus in first game; Schroeder news

The full Wild schedule will be released Thursday at 2 p.m., but each team's home openers were just announced and because of that, we know three Wild games. The Wild will open its season as the first opponent of the Detroit Red Wings' brand-spanking new Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 5. The Wild will also open the Carolina Hurricanes' home slate Oct. 7. The Wild opens its home schedule against the Columbus Blues Jackets on Oct. 14, so you can assume by the gap that barring another previous road game in, let's say, Chicago, the Wild has a couple big October gaps again.

