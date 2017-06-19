Wilbraham's Keith Petruzzelli drafted by Detroit Red Wings in 2017 NHL Draft

After a season spent with the USHL's Muskegon Lumberjacks, Wilbraham native Keith Petruzzelli could be headed back to Michigan in the long term. The Detroit Red Wings selected Petruzzelli, a goalie headed to Quinnipiac University this fall, in the third round, with the 88th overall pick of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

