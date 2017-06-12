What Calder Cup champion Griffins cou...

What Calder Cup champion Griffins could look like in 2017-18

Now that the Grand Rapids Griffins have won the Calder Cup Trophy, what's in store for the future of the team - o ther than the 4 p.m. parade today ? Here's a look at some Griffins headed to the Red Wings, others likely to return, some you may never see again and others prospects expected to be big in 2017-18. He signed a three-year contract when he arrived two years ago as the successor to Jeff Blashill and has done a remarkable job.

