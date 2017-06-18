Vegas has plenty of options in net to...

Vegas has plenty of options in net to select from - and perhaps flip - in expansion draft

While there is immense curiosity to see which players they select and what kind of side deals they make with other clubs, one area to keep an eye on will be goaltending. There are certainly plenty of options available for McPhee - not just to ice a capable goaltending duo for the upcoming season, but to perhaps pick and then flip in order to gain younger assets and/or draft picks to help really kickstart the future growth of that franchise.

