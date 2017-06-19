Vegas Golden Knights may get franchise goalie, young roster

In this Dec. 23, 2016, file photo, Florida Panthers center Jonathan Marchessault clears the puck from behind the net during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings, in Sunrise, Fla. The Golden Knights could land Marchessault in their expansion draft on Wednesday, June 22. less FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2016, file photo, Florida Panthers center Jonathan Marchessault clears the puck from behind the net during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings, in ... more FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2017, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk controls the puck in the first period during an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes, in Glendale, Ariz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.