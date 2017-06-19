Tri-Citya s Rasmussen and V lim ki drafted in the first round
The Tri-City Americans had two players selected in the first round of the NHL Draft on Friday for the first time since 1996. Forward Michael Rasmussen was selected ninth overall by the Detroit Red Wings, with Finnish defenseman Juuso VA limA ki going 16th overall to the Calgary Flames.
