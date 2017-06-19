The Red Wings and the Culture of Confidence: How management has to evolve
Perhaps better and perhaps worse than the slumbering ambivalence of the Red Wings ' fanbase creeping in this year is the aftershock of the team having exposed their previously-declared number one goaltender to this year's Expansion Draft. The fans are right back where they left off at the end of February debating not that the Red Wings need to drastically improve to get back to cup contention, but how the team should go about doing that.
