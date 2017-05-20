Should The Red Wings Try To Strike A Deal With Vegas Before The Expansion Draft?

With only three weeks left until every NHL team officially submits their Expansion Draft Protection List, it appears that the wheels are already in motion within the Las Vegas Golden Knights organization. Yesterday morning TSN Senior Hockey Writer, Frank Seravalli, broke news of a "likely, but not 100% done yet" deal between Vegas and the Chicago Blackhawks : #Hawks would allow VGK to take D Trevor van Riemsdyk in draft, on consideration that @GoldenKnights also take Marcus Kruger in trade.

