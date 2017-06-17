Report: Xavier Ouellet Not on Protect...

Report: Xavier Ouellet Not on Protected List for Expansion Draft

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Xavier Ouellet is, according to reports, an option for the Las Vegas Golden Knights in the Expansion Draft. Elliot Friedman of Hockey Night in Canada is reporting, via Twitter, that Ouellet was not a part of the Red Wings protected list.

