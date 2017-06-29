Report: Detroit Red Wings re-sign Brian Lashoff & Dylan McIlrath

The Red Wings are reportedly interested in signing a veteran free agent defenseman or two this Saturday, July 1. That, however, hasn't stopped them from taking care of some business inside their own house in regards to some AHL d-men. The Detroit #RedWings have extended D-man Brian Lashoff to a 2 year / 2-way contract, and D-man Dylan McIlrath to a 2 year / 2-way contract.

