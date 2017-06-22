Red Wings to open, close 2017-18 seas...

Red Wings to open, close 2017-18 season at Little Caesars Arena

The NHL released its entire schedule for next season on Thursday and it has the Red Wings opening the season Oct. 5 at home against Minnesota and closing it with two consecutive games April 5-7 against Montreal and the New York Islanders . The Red Wings will play 17 weekend home games - five on Fridays, seven on Saturdays and five on Sundays.

