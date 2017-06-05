Red Wings to debate expansion protect...

Red Wings to debate expansion protection list at scouting meetings

21 hrs ago

Detroit Red Wings management will discuss potential free-agent and trade targets and analyze every player in the organization, as always, during its annual pro scouting meetings this week. The front office will meet Wednesday through Friday in Syracuse, N.Y., which coincides with Games 3 and 4 of the AHL Calder Cup finals between the Grand Rapids Griffins and Syracuse Crunch.

