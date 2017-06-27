Red Wings Sign Ben Street to One-Year...

Red Wings Sign Ben Street to One-Year Extension

Street, 30, was signed by the Red Wings as an unrestricted free agent on July 1, 2016 and appeared in 62 games with the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins, finishing second on the team in regular-season scoring with 55 points , a plus-four rating and 16 penalty minutes in 62 games. His 25 goals led the team, and he also placed among Griffins leaders with 30 assists , 10 power-play goals , two shorthanded goals and 199 shots on goal .

