Red Wings Sign Ben Street to One-Year Extension
Street, 30, was signed by the Red Wings as an unrestricted free agent on July 1, 2016 and appeared in 62 games with the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins, finishing second on the team in regular-season scoring with 55 points , a plus-four rating and 16 penalty minutes in 62 games. His 25 goals led the team, and he also placed among Griffins leaders with 30 assists , 10 power-play goals , two shorthanded goals and 199 shots on goal .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Winging It In Motown.
Add your comments below
Detroit Red Wings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartenberg
|2
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartington
|2
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartingdale
|2
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartolloni
|2
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartiple
|5
|Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S...
|Jan '17
|PlayersPharts
|2
|Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|RIP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC