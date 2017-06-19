Red Wings reportedly will lose Tomas Nosek to Vegas
The Vegas Golden Knights apparently have passed on more established Detroit Red Wings in favor of center prospect Tomas Nosek in the expansion draft. The Athletic is reporting Nosek is expected to be one of the 30 players selected - one from each team - by Vegas.
