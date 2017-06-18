Red Wings raise eyebrows by protecting Howard instead of Mrazek
Though his past accomplishments must be noted, Detroit Red Wings GM Ken Holland's recent moves have been hit-or-miss, and many fans have been vocal about perceived mistakes. Sunday's reveal of all 30 teams' available and protected players lists won't do Holland many favors.
