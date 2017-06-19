Red Wings prospects Givani Smith and ...

Red Wings prospects Givani Smith and Dennis Cholowski invited to Hockey Canada's World Junior Camp

Forward Givani Smith and defenseman Dennis Cholowski, both picks in the 2016 NHL Draft, have been invited to Hockey Canada's World Junior Camp, according to Hockey Canada. Cholowski, 19, was selected by the Red Wings in the 2016 NHL Draft after trading with the Arizona Coyotes for Pavel Datsyuk's contract.

