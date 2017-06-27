Red Wings opt not to qualify goalie prospect Jake Paterson
Former Saginaw Spirit goaltender Jake Paterson was the lone restricted free agent not tendered a qualifying offer by the Detroit Red Wings by Sunday's deadline, making him an unrestricted free agent. The Red Wings, as expected qualified RFAs Tomas Tatar, Andreas Athanasiou, Xavier Ouellet, Martin Frk and Brian Lashoff, retaining their rights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Detroit Red Wings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartenberg
|2
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartington
|2
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartingdale
|2
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartolloni
|2
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartiple
|5
|Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S...
|Jan '17
|PlayersPharts
|2
|Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|RIP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC