Red Wings opt not to qualify goalie p...

Red Wings opt not to qualify goalie prospect Jake Paterson

Former Saginaw Spirit goaltender Jake Paterson was the lone restricted free agent not tendered a qualifying offer by the Detroit Red Wings by Sunday's deadline, making him an unrestricted free agent. The Red Wings, as expected qualified RFAs Tomas Tatar, Andreas Athanasiou, Xavier Ouellet, Martin Frk and Brian Lashoff, retaining their rights.

