Red Wings Open 2017-18 Season Against Minnesota

The Detroit Red Wings today announced the home opener for the 2017-18 regular season, the franchise's 92nd campaign in the National Hockey League, is set for Thursday, Oct. 5 when the Red Wings host the Minnesota Wild . The 7:30 p.m. showdown will mark the first-ever regular season game at Little Caesars Arena, the soon-to-be-opened, state-of-the-art facility located in The District Detroit, a transformational sports and entertainment development which is also home to the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Pistons and Detroit Lions.

