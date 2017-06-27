Red Wings grant Coyotes permission to interview Griffins coach Todd Nelson
The inevitable has happened, to the Griffins despair, as Red Wings have granted the coach-less Arizona Coyotes permission to interview Griffins head coach Todd Nelson, per Helene St. James: Arizona Coyotes have received permission from Red Wings to interview Todd Nelson. Just coached Grand Rapids Griffins to 2017 Calder Cup.
