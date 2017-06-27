Red Wings grant Coyotes permission to...

Red Wings grant Coyotes permission to interview Griffins coach Todd Nelson

20 hrs ago

The inevitable has happened, to the Griffins despair, as Red Wings have granted the coach-less Arizona Coyotes permission to interview Griffins head coach Todd Nelson, per Helene St. James: Arizona Coyotes have received permission from Red Wings to interview Todd Nelson. Just coached Grand Rapids Griffins to 2017 Calder Cup.

Chicago, IL

