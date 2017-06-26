Red Wings Free Agency Outlook

With the Vegas Golden Knights expansion draft and the 2017 NHL Entry Draft in the rearview mirror, the Detroit Red Wings now turn their attention to free agents. They have some key restricted free agents to re-sign and may add a player or two from the unrestricted free agent pool on July 1. As of now, the Red Wings have $61,188,333 committed to nine forwards, six defensemen, and three goalies for the upcoming 2017-18 season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sports Media 101.