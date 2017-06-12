Quick Hits: The Odds & Ends Edition
Freep.com The only important Red Wings news you need - their end-of-season Stanley Cup odds for next year. As always, oddsmaking at such an early point is designed to work as much on expectations of bets received as it is supposed to work on expectations of actual success, so the Wings having the same odds right now as the Coyotes is based on slightly more than how bad both teams are... but not much.
