Quick Hits: The MisKeyed Assumptions Edition

MLive.com Ken Holland says he has his idea of what the protected list is going to look like, but with the pre-draft combine/interviews done, he'll go into the team scouting meetings and listen to the staff on their ideas. While Holland didn't say they're going with the 7-3-1 plan, it's super-obvious that it's the right path for the team; he says he can probably be swayed on one defender and one forward while Khan takes guesses as to what that means.

