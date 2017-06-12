Quick Hits: the Draft Draft Draft Edi...

Quick Hits: the Draft Draft Draft Edition

NHL.com Craig Button gives a rundown of where Detroit is in the draft and his opinion about how they should be looking, with a decent rundown of the guys who should be available. Really recommend giving this one a read because there's a whole bunch in here I wanted to quote about not going with a "safe" pick and how Detroit probably will end up with a center.

