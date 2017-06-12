Quick Hits: The Clearly Cleary Edition
Detroit News The saga of Dan Cleary has taken many twists and turns throughout his Red Wings career, but now it comes to a close in the best way possible, with Cleary lifting the cup with a team he helped mentor along all season. Now officially retired, we'll have to wait to see what the next chapter in his influence on the team will be.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Winging It In Motown.
Add your comments below
Detroit Red Wings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartenberg
|2
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartington
|2
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartingdale
|2
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartolloni
|2
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartiple
|5
|Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S...
|Jan '17
|PlayersPharts
|2
|Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|RIP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC