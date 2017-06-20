Quick Hits: The Cheli-Adios Edition
Red Wings reportedly part ways with Chris Chelios, who could join the NHLPA The headline says it all, if you missed it, Chris Chelios will not return as an assistant coach this coming season. Chelios had been working on Jeff Blashill's coaching staff as an assistant.
