Quick Hits: Hossa & Mrazek's Questionable Futures
Craig Custance goes even more in-depth on Ken Holland and the Red Wings ' decision to leave Petr Mrazek unprotected for tomorrow's expansion draft. When things went sideways for Mrazek this season, there was concern internally about his response.
