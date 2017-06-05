Predators fans brought out their most extravagant catfish yet...
Anyone casually tuning into the Stanley Cup Final in recent days might have been caught a bit off guard by a strange tradition held by fans of the Nashville Predators - throwing catfish on the ice. The tradition supposedly began as an idea brought to Nashville by way of Detroit transplants that came to Tennessee following jobs in the auto industry.
